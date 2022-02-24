UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Says Zverev Punishment 'correct', Murray Blasts 'reckless' German

Muhammad Rameez Published February 24, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Djokovic says Zverev punishment 'correct', Murray blasts 'reckless' German

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic has deemed the tour's decision to disqualify Alexander Zverev from the Acapulco tournament as "correct" while Andy Murray described the German's racquet-smashing spree as "dangerous" and "reckless".

Djokovic, playing his first tournament since his deportation from Australia, continued his fight to keep his number one ranking with a convincing 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) victory over Karen Khachanov in Dubai to move into his 10th consecutive quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Serb later weighed in on Zverev's violent behaviour towards a chair umpire that got him kicked out of the ATP event in Acapulco.

Zverev went on a tirade over a disputed call during his doubles opener alongside Marcelo Melo, verbally abusing the official and repeatedly hitting the umpire's chair with his racquet at the end of the match.

The ATP tour announced that Zverev had been "withdrawn" from the tournament "due to unsportsmanlike conduct" and the world number three will not be able to defend his singles title in Acapulco.

Zverev later issued a statement regretting his behaviour and apologised to the official for his "wrong and unacceptable" outburst.

Djokovic, who was disqualified from the US Open in 2020 for accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball, said he expects 24-year-old Zverev to reflect on what he has done.

"I think he said it all in that statement. He realises that it was a mistake. I understand the frustration. Sometimes on the court you feel in the heat of the battle lots of different emotions," said Djokovic.

"I made mistakes in the past where I've had tantrums on the court. I understand what the player is going through. But, of course, I do not justify his actions. He has, with the words that he had in the statement, handled it in a right way." The ATP has yet to reveal the extent of the fine Zverev will no doubt be handed, and it is unclear whether a suspension is on the table.

Djokovic firmly stated he would never encourage the tour to hand out harsh sanctions against a player and said there were many others who have committed similar offences.

"I'm never going to encourage ATP disqualifying or fining a player because I'm not in a position to do that.

Why would I do that?," said the 20-time major winner.

- Battle for No.1 continues - Djokovic must at least reach the semi-finals in Dubai to stand a chance of stopping Daniil Medvedev from replacing him at the summit of the rankings.

Medvedev is competing in Acapulco this week and is guaranteed to end Djokovic's world number one reign if he clinches the title.

There are other scenarios however that could allow Djokovic to extend his 361-week stay at the top, should Medvedev falter in Mexico, but the Serb must at least make it to the final four in Dubai.

Djokovic followed up his opening round win over Lorenzo Musetti with a fifth victory in six meetings with Russian world number 26 Khachanov.

The five-time Dubai champion needed one hour 38 minutes to overcome Khachanov and set up a quarter-final against Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely, who knocked out Spanish eighth seed and last week's Doha champion Roberto Bautista Agut.

"I thought the atmosphere tonight in the stadium was terrific," Djokovic told a capacity crowd in Dubai that included his son Stefan and his former coach Boris Becker.

Earlier, Jannik Sinner stopped Murray from joining the 700 match-wins club as the Italian fourth seed advanced to the Dubai quarter-finals for a second consecutive year with a 7-5, 6-2 success over the former world number one.

The 20-year-old Italian has improved his 2022 record to an impressive 9-1 and next takes on fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Murray was asked about Zverev's ejection from Acapulco and did not hold back in assessing the situation.

"It was dangerous, reckless," Murray said after his loss.

"I've not always acted in the way I would want on the tennis court. I'm certainly not claiming to be an angel," added the Scot, who received a code violation for racquet abuse on Wednesday.

"However, when you're ripping your tennis racquet right next to the umpire multiple times, yeah, you can't be doing that."Second-seeded Andrey Rublev, a champion in Marseille last Sunday, picked up a sixth consecutive victory with a battling 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 performance against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo to reach his third ATP quarter-final in as many weeks.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Russia German Dubai Fine Marseille Acapulco Doha Melo South Korea Mexico Sunday 2020 Event All From Top Coach Court Andy Murray US Open

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

5 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

7 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

7 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

8 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

8 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>