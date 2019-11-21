UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Sends Serbia Through As France Knocked Out Of Davis Cup

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:56 PM

Djokovic sends Serbia through as France knocked out of Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic booked Serbia's place in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup on Thursday as he eased past Benoit Paire to send France crashing out

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Novak Djokovic booked Serbia's place in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup on Thursday as he eased past Benoit Paire to send France crashing out.

Djokovic beat Paire 6-3, 6-3 in Madrid after Filip Krajinovic won a close encounter 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to give Serbia a 2-0 advantage with only the doubles rubber to play.

It means France cannot advance as one of the best two runners-up by virtue of their record on sets, even if they win the doubles.

France's early exit is a major surprise given they were the top seeds in the competition, which they have won on 10 previous occasions and were only denied an 11th success by Croatia in last year's final.

Serbia will now meet Russia on Friday and were joined in the last eight by Germany, who secured the one rubber they needed against Chile as Philipp Kohlschreiber defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-3 in the singles.

Germany await the winner of Group E, where Britain were due to play a dramatic doubles clash against Kazakhstan, with the victors going through and the losers going out.

Andy Murray could be called upon after being rested from the singles following his close match against the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor on Wednesday.

Britain made a strong start after Kyle Edmund played brilliantly to see off Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-3 but Dan Evans was beaten 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 by Alexander Bublik to leave the tie in the balance.

Spain are already safely through after Rafael Nadal led them to a 3-0 victory over defending champions Croatia on Wednesday.

They will face Argentina, who are guaranteed to progress as a runner-up with Russia. Australia play Canada in the first quarter-final later on Thursday.

Related Topics

Australia Russia Canada France Germany Progress Madrid Argentina Chile Serbia Kazakhstan Croatia Netherlands Rafael Nadal From Best Top Kyle Edmund

Recent Stories

Opening Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff A ..

12 minutes ago

PBM starts programme to implant cochlear device in ..

5 minutes ago

Strategy being devised for better cotton productio ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court disposes of petition regarding Sahiw ..

5 minutes ago

Man killed on road in Khanewal

6 minutes ago

Palestine May Yet Use Israeli Gas to Restore Elect ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.