UrduPoint.com

Djokovic 'shocked' By Peng Disappearance

Muhammad Rameez 29 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 11:30 PM

Djokovic 'shocked' by Peng disappearance

Novak Djokovic expressed his shock Monday at the 'disappearance' of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been heard from since accusing a powerful politician of sexual assault

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic expressed his shock Monday at the 'disappearance' of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been heard from since accusing a powerful politician of sexual assault.

Peng claimed earlier this month that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had assaulted her, the first time the #MeToo movement has struck at the top echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

Chinese officials have refused to answer questions on the fate of the former world number one doubles player. Details of her allegations have been scrubbed from the Chinese internet.

"I don't have much information about it, I did hear about it a week ago, and honestly it's shocking that she's missing. More so that it's someone that I've seen on the tour in previous years quite a few times," Djokovic told reporters after winning his ATP Finals opener against Casper Ruud.

"There's not much more to say than to hope that she's ok and it's just terrible... I can imagine how her family feels, you know, that she's missing.

" Earlier on Monday ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said he was "deeply concerned by the uncertainty surrounding the immediate safety and whereabouts of WTA player Peng Shuai", although "encouraged by the recent assurances received by WTA that she is safe and accounted for".

Djokovic also commented on confusion surrounding his post-match comments in Italian at the ATP Finals in Turin, where he spoke to fans in the local language while being honoured for finishing the season as world number one for a record seventh time.

Some observers thought he had announced he would be retiring in two years' time but Djokovic insisted he had been misunderstood by non-Italian speakers.

"I just don't think that's round the corner, so to say. I still feel like I have years left in my legs and in my heart and in my head," said Djokovic.

"As long as that's the case I'll keep going because I truly love the sport. It challenges me and motivates me."

Related Topics

Tennis Internet World China Turin Casper Family From Top Love

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends opening of 37th Abu Dhab ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends opening of 37th Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhi ..

29 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosgeologia Says Signed Geological Explor ..

Russia's Rosgeologia Says Signed Geological Exploration Deal With Saudi ARGAS

22 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Merkel Had Phone Conversation - Report ..

Lukashenko, Merkel Had Phone Conversation - Reports

24 minutes ago
 Death toll from attack in DR Congo's Beni jumps to ..

Death toll from attack in DR Congo's Beni jumps to 38: experts, NGO

24 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guard Expect Assault on Border From ..

Polish Border Guard Expect Assault on Border From Belarus at Night

24 minutes ago
 Israel's Defense Minister to Visit Morocco on Nove ..

Israel's Defense Minister to Visit Morocco on November 24-25 - Office

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.