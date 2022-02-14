Djokovic stays top of ATP rankings with Medvedev lurking

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2022

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic holds on to the world number one spot ahead of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.

But the Russian could end the Serb's record-breaking two-year domination of the rankings from February 28 next, with Djokovic set to compete in Dubai and Medvedev in Acapulco the same week.

There were no changes in the top 10 this week, with Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime edging closer to eighth place after capturing his first ATP title in Rotterdam on Sunday with victory over world number four and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 21-year-old triumphed 6-4, 6-2 in 78 minutes, backing up his semi-final win over second seed and defending champion Andrey Rublev.

American Taylor Fritz moves up two places to 17th after his quarter-final run in the Dallas Open, with tournament winner Reilly Opelka jumping three spots to enter the top 20.

ATP rankings: 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10875 pts 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9635 3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7865 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7355 5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6875 6. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5018 7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4700 8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4065 9. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 4018 10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3429 11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3336 12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2930 13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2910 14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2655 (+1) 15. Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 2633 (-1) 16. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2380 (+1) 17. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2310 (+2) 18. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2265 (-2)19. Christian Garín (CHI) 2193 (+1)20. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2051 (+3).

