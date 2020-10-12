UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Still Ahead Of Nadal As Schwartzman Up To 8th In ATP Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 04:10 PM

Djokovic still ahead of Nadal as Schwartzman up to 8th in ATP rankings

Rafael Nadal remains 1,890 points behind Novak Djokovic in ATP rankings released Monday despite having beaten him for a 13th French Open title at the weekend

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Rafael Nadal remains 1,890 points behind Novak Djokovic in ATP rankings released Monday despite having beaten him for a 13th French Open title at the weekend.

Behind the Roland Garros finalists lie Austrian Dominic Thiem, who reached the quarter-finals in Paris, and Roger Federer, who has been sidelined from tournament play since the Australian Open in January.

The biggest mover in the top 20 was Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, who made the semi-finals in Paris and moves up six places to a career-high eighth.

ATP rankings as of October 12, 2020 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11740 pts 2.

Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9850 3. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 9125 4. Roger Federer (SUI) 6630 5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5925 (+1) 6. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5890 (-1) 7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4650 8. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3180 (+6) 9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3075 (-1) 10. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2974 (+2) 11. Ga�l Monfils (FRA) 2860 (-2) 12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2695 (-1) 13. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2665 (-3) 14. David Goffin (BEL) 2555 (-1) 15. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2400 (+3) 16. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2400 (-1) 17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2200 (-1) 18. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2185 (-1) 19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2145 (+1)20. Christian Garin (CHI) 2090 (-1)bur/lp/gj

