Djokovic storms to 70th win at Roland Garros

World number one Novak Djokovic stormed to his 70th win at Roland Garros on Thursday with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic stormed to his 70th win at Roland Garros on Thursday with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis.

The top seed went level with Roger Federer for career victories at the tournament, still 25 behind Rafael Nadal's all-time best.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion, and chasing an 18th Grand Slam title, will face either Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan, ranked 153, or Tennys Sandgren of the United States for a place in the last 16.