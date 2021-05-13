UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Sweeps Into Italian Open Quarters In Front Of 'great' Rome Crowd

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Djokovic sweeps into Italian Open quarters in front of 'great' Rome crowd

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic swept into the Italian Open quarter-finals on Thursday with a straight-sets win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in front of spectators at the Foro Italico.

The five-time Rome champion won 6-2, 6-1 in 70 minutes against the 48th-ranked Spaniard, with the venue filled to 25 percent of capacity for the first time amid the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

"It was not good, it was great. I missed the crowd," said the 33-year-old, who next plays Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of last year's French Open semi-final which the Serbian won.

Fifth seed Tsitsipas ended the run of home hope Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 in one hour and 36 minutes.

"It always feels like home coming back to Rome," said Djokovic, who has never failed to reach the quarter-finals in his 15 appearances in the clay-court event.

"Honestly, with the amount of love and appreciation that I get and respect from people here, not just on the court, but outside in the organisation here, from the drivers, the restaurant, people in hotel, everyone is really super kind to me.

"Maybe it helps that I speak Italian. Probably does. I love Italy. Who doesn't? "Each year the love affair grows even more because the bond is stronger and stronger.

"Hopefully I can feel a little bit of that love more tomorrow so I can keep on progressing in the tournament." After losing his opening service game, Djokovic powered back with five breaks of serve, outclassing his rival, despite a late fightback, to seal the win on his sixth match point.

"He started well, but I managed to break back straight away and establish the control and consistency," said the 18-time Grand Slam winner.

"I thought I played at least 20-30 percent better than on Monday. I am on a good trajectory and hopefully tomorrow will be even better." - 'Not yet normal' - Djokovic has a 4-2 winning head-to-head record against Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas who knocked out Madrid Open runner-up Berrettini.

"I hope to do better this time," said Tsitsipas, who lost a five-set marathon to Djokovic at Roland Garros last year.

Djokovic has won his past seven quarter-finals in Rome, with an 11-3 record in the last eight. Tsitsipas reached the semi-finals in Rome in 2019.

American Reilly Opelka also advanced to his second Masters 1000 quarter-final with a 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 victory against in-form Russian Aslan Karatsev.

The 23-year-old hit 18 aces and saved two set points at 4/6 in the first-set tie-break to set up a meeting with either Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime or Argentinian Federico Delbonis in the last eight.

Meanwhile, fans were happy to return after more than a year without live sport.

"After all this time it's good to be able to watch live sport," said Alessandro Cimini, one of the first to arrive at the Foro Italico with his son to watch Djokovic followed by Rafael Nadal in action.

"We bought tickets in January 2020 and we can finally come! On the one hand I'm happy it feels good after all we've been through even if obviously it's not yet back to normal on centre court," added another tennis fan, Rosy De Luigi, who travelled from San Marino.

The football Italian Cup final in Reggio Emilio next Wednesday will also have a limited crowd, followed by Euro 2020 matches at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Related Topics

Football Tennis World Russia Hotel Marathon Rome San Marino Madrid Italy Rafael Nadal Euro January 2019 2020 Event All From Court Love

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

5 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

6 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

6 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.