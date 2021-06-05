UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Sweeps Into Last 16 Of French Open

Muhammad Rameez 16 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:40 PM

Novak Djokovic cruised into the French Open last 16 for the 12th consecutive year with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Lithuania's 93rd-ranked Ricardas Berankis on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic cruised into the French Open last 16 for the 12th consecutive year with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Lithuania's 93rd-ranked Ricardas Berankis on Saturday.

The world number one will take on Italian 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the quarter-finals. Djokovic is bidding to be the first man in more than half a century to win all four majors on multiple occasions.

