UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Thanks Supporters 'around The World' In Instagram Message

Muhammad Rameez Published January 07, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Djokovic thanks supporters 'around the world' in Instagram message

Novak Djokovic on Friday thanked people "around the world" for their support since he was dramatically refused entry to Australia over his Covid-19 vaccine status

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic on Friday thanked people "around the world" for their support since he was dramatically refused entry to Australia over his Covid-19 vaccine status.

"Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. i can feel it and it is greatly appreciated," the men's tennis world number one, who is in a detention facility in Melbourne awaiting an appeal, said on Instagram.

bur/ng/gj/pi

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Melbourne Instagram

Recent Stories

US added 199,000 jobs in December, govt says, far ..

US added 199,000 jobs in December, govt says, far less than expected

26 seconds ago
 Afghan Dy PM seeks emergency humanitarian aid with ..

Afghan Dy PM seeks emergency humanitarian aid without 'political bias'

29 seconds ago
 China's Xi praises 'strong measures' against prote ..

China's Xi praises 'strong measures' against protesters in Kazakhstan

30 seconds ago
 14-day online training course kicked off on water- ..

14-day online training course kicked off on water-saving agriculture for Pakista ..

32 seconds ago
 Sheraz Kiyani felicitates Awan for becoming PTI pr ..

Sheraz Kiyani felicitates Awan for becoming PTI president Islamabad region

3 minutes ago
 Parliament fire shifts S.Africa state-of-the-natio ..

Parliament fire shifts S.Africa state-of-the-nation to backup venue

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.