Djokovic thanks supporters 'around the world' in Instagram message

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic on Friday thanked people "around the world" for their support since he was dramatically refused entry to Australia over his Covid-19 vaccine status.

"Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. i can feel it and it is greatly appreciated," the men's tennis world number one, who is in a detention facility in Melbourne awaiting an appeal, said on Instagram.

