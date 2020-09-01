UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Through To US Open Second Round In Straight Sets

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:40 AM

Djokovic through to US Open second round in straight sets

New York, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic got his bid for an 18th Grand Slam off to a winning start with a straight-sets first-round victory at the US Open Monday.

The Serbian superstar defeated unheralded Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 in just under two hours at an eerily quiet Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The absence of defending champion Rafael Nadal and Swiss legend Roger Federer at Flushing Meadows gives Djokovic a prime opportunity to gain ground on his rivals in the chase for the all-time men's Grand Slam singles title record.

Djokovic currently has 17, behind Nadal on 19 and Federer on 20.

Related Topics

World New York Roger Federer Rafael Nadal US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

7 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

9 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

9 hours ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

10 hours ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.