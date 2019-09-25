UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic To Play In Tokyo After Shoulder Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:34 PM

Djokovic to play in Tokyo after shoulder injury

World number one Novak Djokovic, forced out of the US Open with a shoulder injury, is back in training and will play in Tokyo next week, a member of his press team told AFP

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic, forced out of the US Open with a shoulder injury, is back in training and will play in Tokyo next week, a member of his press team told AFP.

The 32-year-old Serbian star has "started to train and the situation with his shoulder is a bit better," the spokesperson said.

Earlier this month Djokovic was forced to pull out of his US Open fourth round clash with three-time Slam winner Stan Wawrinka due to a nagging injury in his left shoulder.

Serbia's media quoted Djokovic as saying he had been "training without pain for two days already".

His return means he could play out the season and hold off a challenge to his number one ranking from US Open winner Rafael Nadal.

"It makes me very optimistic that I could play until the end of the season as I planned," Djokovic was quoted as saying.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Rafael Nadal Media From US Open

Recent Stories

Burn Hall College girls achieves top positions in ..

1 second ago

Asia rising to become epicenter of economic activi ..

3 seconds ago

Gold price gains Rs600, traded at Rs88,500 per tol ..

4 seconds ago

China expresses grief over loss of lives, injured ..

6 seconds ago

Judge video scandal case; SC Registrar's office ra ..

7 minutes ago

160,000 volunteers to serve National Day celebrati ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.