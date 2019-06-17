UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Tops ATP Rankings From Nadal, Federer

Novak Djokovic leads the men's ATP tennis rankings released Monday ahead of French Open champion Rafael Nadal and former world number one Roger Federer

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Novak Djokovic leads the men's ATP tennis rankings released Monday ahead of French Open champion Rafael Nadal and former world number one Roger Federer.

The top of the rankings remains unchanged a week after Nadal claimed the Roland Garros title with victory over Dominic Thiem in the final.

Federer lost to Nadal in the semis in his first appearance in Paris since 2015 and will be playing on grass in Halle in Germany on Tuesday as the focus switches to the Wimbledon build-up.

ATP rankings as of June 17 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,715 pts 2.

Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945 3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,420 4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,685 5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,360 6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,215 7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040 8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,565 9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,980 10. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,785 11. John Isner (USA) 2,715 12. Juan Mart�n Del Potro (ARG) 2,695 13. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,625 14. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,615 15. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,395 16. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,055 17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,970 18. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1,90019. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,71520. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1,690

