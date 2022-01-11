Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in balance

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic trained at the Australian Open venue Tuesday for his attempt to win a record 21st Grand Slam but his dream hung in the balance as the government pondered cancelling his visa, again

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic trained at the Australian Open venue Tuesday for his attempt to win a record 21st Grand Slam but his dream hung in the balance as the government pondered cancelling his visa, again.

The world number one scored a surprise courtroom victory the day before, overturning the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa on Covid-19 vaccination grounds.

But the immigration minister said he may annul Djokovic's visa once more.

The 34-year-old Serbian ace says he is determined to stay in Melbourne and compete in the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.

"I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans," Djokovic said on Instagram Monday.

Wearing a t-shirt and shorts, he limbered up in a gym on Tuesday accompanied by coach Goran Ivanisevic before heading to centre court, AFP journalists saw.

Television cameras filmed him from helicopters as he played.

Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, jetted into the country on January 5 carrying a medical exemption from vaccination due to a positive coronavirus test on December 16 last year.

After overnight questioning at Melbourne airport, border officials decided the exemption was not valid, cancelled his visa and transferred him to a detention centre pending deportation.

"I am not vaccinated," Djokovic had told the border official, according to a transcript released by the court.