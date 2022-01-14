Djokovic visa move protects Australian 'sacrifices': PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday his government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa to protect Australia's hard-won gains against the Covid-19 pandemic

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday his government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa to protect Australia's hard-won gains against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected," Morrison said in a statement.