UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Visa Move Protects Australian 'sacrifices': PM

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 14, 2022 | 02:21 PM

Djokovic visa move protects Australian 'sacrifices': PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday his government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa to protect Australia's hard-won gains against the Covid-19 pandemic

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday his government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa to protect Australia's hard-won gains against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected," Morrison said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Visa Government

Recent Stories

Lavrov on Possible Accession of Finland, Sweden to ..

Lavrov on Possible Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO: It is Up to Them

3 minutes ago
 Britain's Sunderland wins Dakar Rally motorbike ti ..

Britain's Sunderland wins Dakar Rally motorbike title for second time

3 minutes ago
 European stocks slide at open 14th Jan, 2022

European stocks slide at open 14th Jan, 2022

3 minutes ago
 Han, Weems banned 12 games after CBA scuffle

Han, Weems banned 12 games after CBA scuffle

5 minutes ago
 Australia cancels Djokovic visa again

Australia cancels Djokovic visa again

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Understanding Yet How EU Can Participat ..

Moscow Not Understanding Yet How EU Can Participate in Security Guarantees Talks

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.