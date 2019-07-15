UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Vows To Win Fans' Love With Federer Record In View

Mon 15th July 2019

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Novak Djokovic has vowed to convince fans that he is not public enemy number one even if he surpasses people's champion Roger Federer as the greatest Grand Slam title winner of all time.

The world number one saved two match points to clinch a fifth Wimbledon title and 16th major on Sunday, shattering Federer's bid to become the oldest Grand Slam champion in the longest final ever conteste at the tournament.

Despite being outplayed by the 37-year-old Swiss for large parts of the knife-edge encounter, the top seed emerged victorious 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3).

At 4 hours and 57 minutes, it was the longest Wimbledon final and settled by a final set tiebreak for the first time.

Djokovic is the first man in 71 years to win the title from match points down.

He is now just two behind Rafael Nadal and four off the all-time Slam record of 20 titles held by Federer.

He has time on his side, being a year younger than Nadal and more than five years younger than the legendary Swiss.

After Sunday's epic triumph, Djokovic revealed he was able to turn the overwhelmingly pro-Federer, 14,000-strong Centre Court crowd in his favour by training his mind.

