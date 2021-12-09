Djokovic Will Not Get Special Permission to Take Part in Australian Open - Prime Minister

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday dismissed media speculation that Serbia's Novak Djokovic, the world's number one male tennis player, would receive a special permission to participate in the Australian Open tennis tournament, although his vaccination status remains unknown

The tournament is set to run from January 17-30 in Melbourne, Australia. Tennis Australia had ruled that all players must be vaccinated to play or provide a medical exemption. Media speculated that unvaccinated players would allegedly be able to compete at the Australian Open if they submitted a medical withdrawal and that Djokovic might receive the special permission.

"And he (Djokovic) will face the same rules that anyone else would, as he should. There is no special rules for tennis players or anyone else, for Members of Parliament or anyone else. They play by the same rules," Morrison said at a press conference in Charlemont.

Djokovic declined to comment on his vaccination status. The tennis player holds the record of 20 Grand Slam titles and won all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.