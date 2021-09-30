UrduPoint.com

Djokovic Withdraws From Indian Wells: Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells: tournament

Los Angeles, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month's ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament in California, organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

"We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall," tournament director Tommy Haas said.

Djokovic has not played since his defeat in the final of the US Open earlier this month, where he missed out on his chance to win a record-breaking 21st major title and a Calendar year Grand Slam.

Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells, lifting the title in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The tournament in the California desert is taking place from October 4-17 this year after being moved from its traditional slot in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled.

Related Topics

India World March October 2016 2015 2020 From US Open

Recent Stories

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

22 minutes ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

2 hours ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.