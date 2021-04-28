UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Djokovic Withdraws From Madrid Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:16 PM

Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Madrid Open, the tournament announced on Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Madrid Open, the tournament announced on Wednesday.

A message from the tournament's official twitter account read: "Novak Djokovic will not be playing in the Mutua Madrid Open. 'Sorry that I won't be able to travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans", said Djokovic. 'It's been two years already, quite a long time. Hope to see you all next year!'".

Djokovic has only played four tournaments this year, having decided to take a break following his 18th grand slam success at the Australian Open in February.

The world number one suffered a surprise defeat to world number 28 Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals of the Serbia Open on Saturday, after also losing to Dan Evans, ranked 33rd, earlier this month in Monte Carlo.

Djokovic is expected to play in Rome and Belgrade as he prepares for next month's French Open, where he will be hoping to deny Rafael Nadal a 13th title while looking to add to his own single success in Paris in 2016.

The Madrid Open starts this week, with the women's main draw beginning on Thursday and the men's tournament on Sunday.

Djokovic is the reigning men's champion after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in 2019. Last year's event was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandmic.

Related Topics

World Twitter Paris Rome Belgrade Madrid Serbia Rafael Nadal February Women Sunday 2016 2019 Australian Open Event All From

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather predicted for KP

2 minutes ago

Bootlegger, drug pusher arrested

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 28 Apr 2021

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

3 minutes ago

Full venues at Tokyo 2020 'very difficult': organi ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court unhappy with police over non ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.