Djokovic Wraps Up End-of-year World Number One Spot

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:58 PM

Novak Djokovic has wrapped up the end-of-year number one ranking after winning the Paris Masters tournament

Djokovic has wrapped up the end-of-year number one ranking after winning the Paris Masters tournament.

The Serb, who won three of the year's four Grand Slam tournaments, finishes the year top for the seventh time, overtaking Pete Sampras who achieved the feat six times.

Djokovic is more than 3,000 points ahead of US Open champion Daniil Medvedev after beating the Russian in the Paris final on Sunday.

The other big winner in the ATP rankings released Monday was Alexander Zverev, who has equalled his career-high ranking of third.

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10940 pts 2.

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7640 3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6540 (+1) 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6540 (-1) 5. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4950 (+1) 6. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4875 (-1) 7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4568 8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3760 9. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3706 (+1) 10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3395 (-1) 11. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3263 12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2945 (+1) 13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2625 (+2) 14. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 2425 (-2) 15. Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 2392 (+1) 16. Roger Federer (SUI) 2385 (-2) 17. Christian Garin (CHI) 2353 (+1) 18. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2348 (+1)19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2260 (+1)20. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2230 (-3)

