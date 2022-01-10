UrduPoint.com

Djokovic's Court Ruling 'biggest Victory In His Career': Mother

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 10, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Novak Djokovic's mother called the decision by a judge Monday permitting him to stay in Australia the biggest victory of her son's career

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic's mother called the decision by a judge Monday permitting him to stay in Australia the biggest victory of her son's career.

"This is the biggest victory in his career, bigger than all his grand slams," said his mother Dijana Djokovic during a press conference in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

