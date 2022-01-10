Novak Djokovic's mother called the decision by a judge Monday permitting him to stay in Australia the biggest victory of her son's career

"This is the biggest victory in his career, bigger than all his grand slams," said his mother Dijana Djokovic during a press conference in the Serbian capital Belgrade.