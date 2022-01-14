UrduPoint.com

Djokovic's Visa Cancellation Case To Be Transferred To Federal Court Of Australia- Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 14, 2022 | 06:08 PM

The case of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa cancellation will be transferred from the federal circuit court to the Federal Court of Australia, the ABC News broadcaster reported on Friday following the hearing in a Melbourne court

Earlier in the day, Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke revoked Djokovic's entry visa for the second time after a court overturned the cancellation earlier this week.

Earlier in the day, Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke revoked Djokovic's entry visa for the second time after a court overturned the cancellation earlier this week.

Judge Anthony Kelly, who presided the hearing, also announced that the tennis star would not be arrested or deported until an interview with the immigration authorities on Saturday.

