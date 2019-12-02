DMC East Mini Olympics Sports festival held

DMC East Mini Olympics Sports Festival Ju-Jitsu Boys and Girls Championship was held at the Dewa Complex Gulshan Iqbal, in which 80 boys and girls participated in the competition of different weight categories and disciplines

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :DMC East Mini sports Festival Ju-Jitsu Boys and Girls Championship was held at the Dewa Complex Gulshan Iqbal, in which 80 boys and girls participated in the competition of different weight categories and disciplines.

Sindh Olympic Association Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput was the chief guest.

Vice President of Sindh Olympic Association, Mahfooz-ul- Haq , Secretary Sindh Ju-Jitsu Association,Tariq Ali, President Karachi Ju-Jitsu Association, Noorullah Khan were also present, said a press release issued on Monday.

Abu Hurraira, Muhammad Ali, Dilawar Khan Sannan,Rafa Irfin, Shahroz Razi,Muhammad Zeeshan, Ms. Arifa Rasheed, Taimoor Ubaid, Saad Khan,Daniyal Khan and Asif Khan performed the duties of technical officials.

Secretary SJJA said that there were six boys and six girls in weight categories and over 80 boys and girls participated in the fighting system.