UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DMC East Mini Olympics Sports Festival Held

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:49 PM

DMC East Mini Olympics Sports festival held

DMC East Mini Olympics Sports Festival Ju-Jitsu Boys and Girls Championship was held at the Dewa Complex Gulshan Iqbal, in which 80 boys and girls participated in the competition of different weight categories and disciplines

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :DMC East Mini Olympics sports Festival Ju-Jitsu Boys and Girls Championship was held at the Dewa Complex Gulshan Iqbal, in which 80 boys and girls participated in the competition of different weight categories and disciplines.

Sindh Olympic Association Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput was the chief guest.

Vice President of Sindh Olympic Association, Mahfooz-ul- Haq , Secretary Sindh Ju-Jitsu Association,Tariq Ali, President Karachi Ju-Jitsu Association, Noorullah Khan were also present, said a press release issued on Monday.

Abu Hurraira, Muhammad Ali, Dilawar Khan Sannan,Rafa Irfin, Shahroz Razi,Muhammad Zeeshan, Ms. Arifa Rasheed, Taimoor Ubaid, Saad Khan,Daniyal Khan and Asif Khan performed the duties of technical officials.

Secretary SJJA said that there were six boys and six girls in weight categories and over 80 boys and girls participated in the fighting system.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Sports Gulshan Muhammad Ali Olympics Mini Weight

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Attack on ..

9 minutes ago

Secretary General Receives Letter of Credence of P ..

9 minutes ago

Shehzad, debutant Shafiq put Central Punjab in com ..

13 minutes ago

Farhat and Rehman put Balochistan into strong posi ..

17 minutes ago

Northern batsmen provide flying start against Khyb ..

23 minutes ago

International Marine Oil Spill Exercise Barracuda ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.