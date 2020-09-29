DMC South continue to support Karachi Sports Foundation: DC South

Deputy Commissioner and Administrator South Irshad Ali Sodhar on Tuesday said that winning medals in international events prove to be helpful in promotion of sports in country

This would not only elevates Pakistan's position in the world but also makes our players globally acclaimed.

He said this during his visit to Karate Gymnasium Hall at Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar Park Lyari, Ali Muhammad Qambrani Boxing Stadium and JAFA Football academy.

Irshad Ali Sodhar meeting the delegation led by President Karachi Sports Foundation, Syed Wasim Hashmi, said that besides sports, the DMC South will continue to cooperate with KSF in other fields.

Chairman KSF Asif Azeem, President Karachi Tax Bar Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, Member Pakistan Olympic Association Environmental Commission Tehmina Asif, Secretary Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Murad Hussain, Muhammad Nasir and others were also present.

DC South Irshad Ali Sodhar said that if the athletes who have won medals for Pakistan in international events are encouraged by government and private institutions, far more excellent results can be achieved in the future.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to promote sports activities and for renovation of the grounds and gymnasium in the district South.

Welcoming the KSF's campaign of healthy and pollution free environment from educational institutions to playgrounds, DC South Irshad Ali Sodhar said that our athletes and students had to play their role in fulfilling the mission of Green Pakistan. He said collective efforts can improve the environment.

He said that the freezing of sports activities due to the lockdown, imposed to contain outbreak of COVID-19, had a direct impact on the players, organizers and ground staff and in this hour of ordeal, the Karachi Sports Foundation has set a precedent by distributing ration bags, face masks, sanitizers and other items among over 6,000 deserving athletes, coaches, umpires and sports organizers besides KSF has also taken exemplary steps by taking steps for provision of scholarships to young and talented sportspersons of the country for free higher education.