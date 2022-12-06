Doan starts for Japan in Croatia World Cup showdown

Forward Ritsu Doan was named in Japan's starting line-up for their World Cup last-16 match against Croatia on Monday, after scoring two goals as a substitute in the group stage

Doha, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Forward Ritsu Doan was named in Japan's starting line-up for their World Cup last-16 match against Croatia on Monday, after scoring two goals as a substitute in the group stage.

Doan, who would become the first Japanese player to score three goals at one World Cup if he nets against the Croatians, replaces Takefusa Kubo in one of three changes from the team that beat Spain 2-1 to top Group E.

Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces the suspended Kou Itakura in defence, while midfielder Wataru Endo returns to the line-up in place of Ao Tanaka after coming on as a late substitute against Spain.

Croatia, the beaten 2018 finalists, make two changes from the team that drew 0-0 with Belgium to qualify from Group F in second place.

Borna Barisic comes in to replace the injured Borna Sosa at left-back, while Bruno Petkovic starts ahead of Marko Livaja in attack.

Starting line-ups: Japan (3-4-3) Shuichi Gonda; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida (capt), Shogo Taniguchi; Junya Ito, Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Yuto Nagatomo; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda Coach: Hajime Moriyasu (JPN) Croatia (4-3-3) Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Barisic; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO) Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)