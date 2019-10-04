Dodgers dominate Nats, Cardinals edge Braves in NL division openers

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Walker Buehler and Max Muncy made sure the Los Angeles Dodgers, trying to get back to Major League Baseball's World Series for a third straight year, got their post-season off to a flying start.

Starting pitcher Buehler surrendered just one hit in six scoreless innings Thursday and Muncy drove in three runs as the Dodgers defeated the Washington Nationals 6-0 in game one of their best-of-five National League Division Series.

The winner of the series will face either the St. Louis Cardinals or Atlanta Braves in the NL championship series.

St. Louis seized the initiative against the Braves with a win in Atlanta Thursday, rallying with four runs in the ninth inning of a 7-6 triumph.

Buehler, who got the game one starting nod ahead of star hurlers Clayton Kershaw and Ryu Hyun-jin, justified the faith of manager Dave Roberts.

He struck out eight, walked three and retired the last seven batters he faced.

"He went out there and he set the tone for us," Muncy said.

"He was pounding the zone. He was having a lot of attitude and it carried over to the whole team." Meanwhile Washington starting pitcher Patrick Corbin issued four walks in the first inning, including three in a row with two outs.

Muncy walked with the bases loaded to put the Dodgers ahead.

The Dodgers were up 4-0 when rookie Gavin Lux and Joc Pederson belted pinch-hit home runs in the eighth inning to stretch the lead.

An error by Nationals first baseman Howie Kendrick had allowed the Dodgers' second run to score in the fifth and Muncy hit a two-out, two-run single off relief pitcher Fernando Rodney in the seventh to make it 4-0.

Things were tighter in Atlanta, where the Cardinals -- back in the post-season for the first time since 2015 -- shook off costly defensive miscues that saw them trailing 3-1 through seven innings.

St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt led off the eighth with a 446-foot home run and veteran Matt Carpenter's pinch-hit single scored another run in the frame to knot the score at 3-3.