Dodgers Explode For Two Grand Slams, 16 Runs To Rout Brewers

Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:49 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers found their offensive power Sunday belting a grand slam in each of the first two innings on the way to a 16-4 Major League Baseball victory over the Brewers in Milwaukee

The Dodgers pounced on Brewers pitcher Alec Bettinger, who was making his first MLB start.

They had the bases loaded with two outs in the first when Matt Beaty drove in the first run of the game with a single.

AJ Pollock followed with a 425-foot grand slam to right center field that scored Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and Beaty.

In the second, Taylor reached on an infield single to load the bases and it was Beaty's turn to come up with the big blast, a 361-foot shot to right just out of range of the leaping outfielder.

It was the fourth time in Dodgers history that they hit two grand slams in one game. The most recent duo to do it was Shawn Green and Adrian Beltre in 2000 against the Marlins.

Pollock added a three-run home run and finished with eight runs-batted-in. Beaty had seven RBIs in the first four innings as they became the first Dodgers teammates to combine for at least seven RBIs in a game.

Taylor went three for three with a walk, hit by pitch and five runs. Turner, Will Smith and Gavin Lux had two hits apiece as the Dodgers racked up 18.

The offensive fireworks saved the Dodgers from a four-game series sweep by the Brewers, and the World Series champions will be hoping it's a harbinger of things to come.

"In baseball, there's ebbs and flows," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "And today, we broke out big time.

"I wish we could have spread those runs out across the last three days or week, but that's not the way baseball's played. But today, a lot of good stuff."

