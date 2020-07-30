UrduPoint.com
Dodgers' Kelly Banned For Eight Games For Astros Fireworks

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:40 AM

Dodgers' Kelly banned for eight games for Astros fireworks

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly was slapped with an eight-game ban by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after his fiery display against the Houston Astros.

Kelly triggered a bench-clearing confrontation during the Dodgers' 5-2 victory over the Astros on Tuesday in the first meeting between the two teams since Houston were punished for their 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

A statement from Major League Baseball said Kelly had aimed a pitch near Astros shortstop Alex Bregman's helmet, and later taunted Carlos Correa after striking the Houston slugger out in the sixth inning.

Kelly's exchange with Correa prompted players from both benches to stream onto the field at Minute Maid Park in a tense standoff before calm was restored.

Kelly has appealed the suspension, meaning he is free to play until the case is settled.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was also given a one-game suspension for his role in the confrontation. Astros manager Dusty Baker, who was caught on microphone swearing at Kelly, has been fined an undisclosed amount.

Tuesday's clash between the Astros and Dodgers was a rematch of the 2017 World Series, which the Astros won in seven games.

