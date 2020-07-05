UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dodgers Price To Skip MLB Season Over Virus Concerns

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 08:50 AM

Dodgers Price to skip MLB season over virus concerns

Los Angeles, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Cy Young Award winner David price announced Saturday he will pass on Major League Baseball's COVID-19-shortened 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.

"After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family's health for me to not play this season," Price wrote on social media.

"I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I'm sorry I won't be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year.

" Price, 34, was supposed to fit into the Dodgers starting pitching rotation behind Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw.

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross, who helped the club win the World Series last year, and Arizona pitcher Mike Leake were the first to announce they would sit out the upcoming MLB season, which is set to begin July 23.

Teams will each play 60 games, 40 against divisional foes and 20 against the same regional division from the opposite league, with all contests in empty home stadiums.

Related Topics

World Social Media Young David Same Price July 2020 Family All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA held 36k remote meetings, handled 122k audio-v ..

8 hours ago

Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

9 hours ago

Child pornographer convict approaches Supreme Cour ..

9 hours ago

Significant drop in Corona cases observed in feder ..

9 hours ago

US Activities in Georgia's Lugar Labs Breach Both ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.