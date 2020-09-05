Doha 2030 Asian Games bid launches with brand and slogan

The Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee Saturday unveiled a dynamic bid logo and slogan, which together reflect Qatar's combination of tradition and modernity and its commitment to hosting a magical Game with an enduring legacy for Asia

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee Saturday unveiled a dynamic bid logo and slogan, which together reflect Qatar's combination of tradition and modernity and its commitment to hosting a magical Game with an enduring legacy for Asia.

QOC President and Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee Chair, HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa revealed the official logo and slogan, "Your Gateway", virtually today, alongside Qatari athletes and committee representatives.

Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al-Thani said: "Our bid is born out of our strong belief that sport has the power to drive social change and foster peace and understanding. The unique role sport can play in keeping us connected and inspiring hope has been so clearly demonstrated this year during the global pandemic. It has only strengthened our determination to use Doha 2030 as a gateway to a brighter future for Qatar and the Asian Olympic family.

"Building on the legacy of the Doha 2006 Asian Games, we want to deliver a sustainable, inspirational Games plan that provides certainty and an enduring legacy for Asian sport. We want to deliver an Asian Games that supports development throughout the continent and provides a platform that connects all nations and celebrates our peaceful diversity." The logo has been designed to display the blend of Qatar's heritage and outstanding natural scenery, with its vibrant, contemporary and diverse culture. The look and feel is bold and colorful, representing the bid's vision to inspire dreams of a more prosperous future for Asia through the celebration of sport.

The Your Gateway slogan mirrors Qatar's belief that the Doha 2030 Asia Games can be a gateway to a brighter tomorrow for Asia's National Olympic Committees (NOCs). The Doha 2030 bid is proposing a gateway to risk-free, excellent and sustainable Games.

CEO of the Doha 2030 Bid Committee and QOC Secretary General HE Jassim Rashid Al-Buenain said: "We are confident that we offer the Olympic Council of Asia and its member's certainty because all of the permanent venues we need to host the 2030 Asian Games are already built. Our infrastructure is ready to host Asia and the World.

"We have a proven track-record in delivering world-class events to the very-highest standards. And we can deliver a world-class Asian Games that sets a sustainable blueprint for future bids. At a time of great uncertainty, Qatar is ready to deliver the excellence Asia deserves in the sustainable, risk free way that it needs.

" In the last 15 years alone, Qatar has hosted more than 500 major international sports events, conferences and training camps. Athletes and their teams would be able to benefit from this experience and the existing state-of-the-art competition venues and training facilities used at major sporting events, such as the IAAF 2019 World Athletics Championships and the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

QOC Marketing & Communications Director Sheikha Asma Al-Thani added: "By understanding the challenges Asian NOCs are facing and identifying ways the Games can contribute to overcoming them, we can ensure that Doha 2030 is a gateway to a stronger future for Asia before and after 2030.

"Doha 2030 will be a festival of our continent's rich and vibrant cultures and a commemoration of our unity through sport. It will be a Games that builds on and champions the significant advancements that have been made in Qatar in promoting gender equality. And it will be a Games that welcomes and respects people of all genders, races and cultures."GCC Women's Games handball champion, Hana Albadr, said: "I would love Doha to host the Asian Games in 2030. It is a wonderful place for an athlete to compete. When you train in Doha, you have access to some of the best training and rehabilitation facilities in the world. And when you compete you are competing in state-of-the-art venues in front of passionate sports fans. But Doha is also a great place for athletes when they are not competing or training. It is a vibrant and diverse city which offers so much; from beautiful beaches to amazing restaurants and cultural attractions. It is inclusive and accepting of people from all backgrounds."Olympic and Asian Games gold medallist, Nasser AlAttiyah added: "Competing at the Doha 2006 Asian Games will always feature very highly among my fondest sporting memories. Qatar was very different then to how it is now. But what was the same was our passion for sport; our commitment to making sure athletes and fans have the very best conditions and that everyone feels welcome. An Asian Games in Doha in 2030 would have all these great qualities and more. Athletes would benefit from the experience Qatar has got from hosting hundreds of world-class sports events. And athletes would have access to some of the world's very best venues and training facilities."