Doha to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh 2034 edition: official

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Doha will host the 2030 Asian Games, the Olympic Council of Asia announced Wednesday, while Riyadh was named as host of the 2034 edition.

"I can now announce... that the city who had the highest vote and will host 2030 is Doha," said OCA president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah.

"The second hosting city, for 2034, is Riyadh."