UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doing Hard Yards To Become All-rounder: Hasan Ali

Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Doing hard yards to become all-rounder: Hasan Ali

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali Monday said that he wanted to become an all-rounder in all three formats and doing hard yards in the nets for the purpose.

He said "I am inspired by Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood and want to contribute in crucial times for my team.

" Hasan said that he usually get to bat in death overs in T20Is and the only option he have at that point is to hit the ball hard.

"I am working to improve my power-hitting in the practice sessions and learning how to score more and more runs against yorkers, bouncers and slower deliveries.""T20 cricket is all about variations and a good bowler should have command on bowling different variations. I have been practicing different deliveries in the nets and am very keen to do better in the upcoming series against the West Indies," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Wasim Akram Abdul Razzaq Hasan Ali All

Recent Stories

Visit Abu Dhabi launches first official tourism Pu ..

31 minutes ago

RTA, MND sign MoU to develop new innovative urban ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank Board reviews strategic ..

1 hour ago

PML-N, PPP allege rigging, reject AJK election res ..

1 hour ago

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

2 hours ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.