Doing hard yards to become all-rounder: Hasan Ali

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali Monday said that he wanted to become an all-rounder in all three formats and doing hard yards in the nets for the purpose.

He said "I am inspired by Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood and want to contribute in crucial times for my team.

" Hasan said that he usually get to bat in death overs in T20Is and the only option he have at that point is to hit the ball hard.

"I am working to improve my power-hitting in the practice sessions and learning how to score more and more runs against yorkers, bouncers and slower deliveries.""T20 cricket is all about variations and a good bowler should have command on bowling different variations. I have been practicing different deliveries in the nets and am very keen to do better in the upcoming series against the West Indies," he said.