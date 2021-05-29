UrduPoint.com
Dojokovic Warms Up For Roland Garros With Belgrade Title

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:01 PM

Novak Djokovic completed a succesful warm-up for the French Open when he beat Slovakian Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3, on Saturday in the final of the ATP clay tournament in Belgrade

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic completed a succesful warm-up for the French Open when he beat Slovakian Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3, on Saturday in the final of the ATP clay tournament in Belgrade.

Molcan, ranked 255 in the world, broke Djokovic's serve three times from three break points in the first set, but struggled to hold his own.

Djokovic struggled with his first serve in the opening set, only managing to get 44 per cent in and winning just six points from them. He still took the set with his fourth break in the tenth game.

The Serbian was steadier in the second set, landing 66 per cent of first serves.

He broke in the sixth game. Molcan immediately broke back, but Djokovic immediately regained the initiative by winning the next game.

He then comfortably served out the match in 1h 28 min.

It was the second title this season for the 34-year-old world number one, the winner of the Australian Open in February, and the 83rd of his career.

Roland Garros starts on Sunday. Djokovic has been drawn in the same half of the draw as his old rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the French Open, which starts at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Djokovic is two behind Nadal and Federer's joint men's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

