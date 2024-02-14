Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Rupee has been losing its value against Dollar in the interbank after the general elections in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2024) After the general elections, the Dollar continued its upward trajectory against rupee in the interbank market.

The value of the rupee continued to fall for the third consecutive day in the open Currency market while the interbank market witnessed the stability in the dollar’s value.

According to the details, the value of the dollar increased against the rupee in the open market compared to the previous day.

On Wednesday, the value of the dollar in the interbank market remained stable amid fluctuations.

At one point, the dollar's value had dropped to the level of Rs279.13, a decrease of 0Rs.18 but due to better supply and increased demand from market forces towards the end of the business, the interbank rate of the dollar remained unchanged at Rs.

279.31.

In the open currency market, the value of the dollar closed at Rs. 281.59, an increase of 27 paisas.

The difference between the interbank and open rates of the dollar increased to Rs2.28.

On the other hand, there was also a rapid rise in the pakistan stock exchange on Wednesday, which also revived the sentiment of the index's 62,000 points.

At the close of business, the KSE 100 index closed at 62,153.84 points, with an increase of 926.92 points. Due to the surge, the prices of 78 percent of the shares increased, while there was an addition of Rs. 125,879,656,747 in the market capitalization of the shares.