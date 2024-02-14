Open Menu

Dollar Continues Its Upward Trajectory Against Rupee

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2024 | 09:42 PM

Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee

The Rupee has been losing its value against Dollar in the interbank after the general elections in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2024) After the general elections, the Dollar continued its upward trajectory against rupee in the interbank market.

The value of the rupee continued to fall for the third consecutive day in the open Currency market while the interbank market witnessed the stability in the dollar’s value.

According to the details, the value of the dollar increased against the rupee in the open market compared to the previous day.

On Wednesday, the value of the dollar in the interbank market remained stable amid fluctuations.

At one point, the dollar's value had dropped to the level of Rs279.13, a decrease of 0Rs.18 but due to better supply and increased demand from market forces towards the end of the business, the interbank rate of the dollar remained unchanged at Rs.

279.31.

In the open currency market, the value of the dollar closed at Rs. 281.59, an increase of 27 paisas.

The difference between the interbank and open rates of the dollar increased to Rs2.28.

On the other hand, there was also a rapid rise in the pakistan stock exchange on Wednesday, which also revived the sentiment of the index's 62,000 points.

At the close of business, the KSE 100 index closed at 62,153.84 points, with an increase of 926.92 points. Due to the surge, the prices of 78 percent of the shares increased, while there was an addition of Rs. 125,879,656,747 in the market capitalization of the shares.

Related Topics

Business Dollar Karachi Stock Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange Market From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ relea ..

HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ released

20 minutes ago
 Stocks bounce after data-induced drop

Stocks bounce after data-induced drop

31 minutes ago
 Subianto claims 'victory for all Indonesians' in p ..

Subianto claims 'victory for all Indonesians' in presidential vote

32 minutes ago
 Senegal cabinet meets as political amnesty rumours ..

Senegal cabinet meets as political amnesty rumours swirl

32 minutes ago
 APTMA opposes proposed hike in gas price for EOUs

APTMA opposes proposed hike in gas price for EOUs

32 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates sports, cultural festival at Dring ..

DC inaugurates sports, cultural festival at Dring Stadium

32 minutes ago
Four more independent MPAs elect join PML-N

Four more independent MPAs elect join PML-N

33 minutes ago
 HEC Chairman advocates empowering youth with highe ..

HEC Chairman advocates empowering youth with higher education for national devel ..

48 minutes ago
 Non paid custom vehicles, other valuables worth Rs ..

Non paid custom vehicles, other valuables worth Rs 482m seized in January 2024

48 minutes ago
 World Jr Championship Leg-1 continues

World Jr Championship Leg-1 continues

48 minutes ago
 Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes ' ..

Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes 'bittersweet' bronze

48 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in principal secre ..

LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in principal secretary appointment case

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports