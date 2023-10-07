Open Menu

Dologpyat Gives Israel First World Gymnastics Gold On Floor

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 07, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Olympic champion Artem Dolgopyat gave Israel their first-ever world gymnastics gold after winning the men's floor final on Saturday

Antwerp, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Olympic champion Artem Dolgopyat gave Israel their first-ever world gymnastics gold after winning the men's floor final on Saturday.

Dolgopyat scored 14.866 points to take the title ahead of Japan's Kazuki Minami (14.

666), with Milad Karimi (14.600) giving Kazakhstan their first world medal since 1997 with bronze.

Ukraine-born Dolgopyat, 26, won floor silver at the worlds in 2017 and 2019, before claiming the Olympic title in Tokyo.

