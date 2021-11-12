UrduPoint.com

Dolphins Defense Comes Up Big In NFL Win Over Ravens

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 11:52 AM

Dolphins defense comes up big in NFL win over Ravens

Miami cornerback Xavien Howard returned a fumble 49 yards for a touchdown Thursday to highlight a stellar defensive display in the Dolphins' 22-10 NFL victory over the Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Miami cornerback Xavien Howard returned a fumble 49 yards for a touchdown Thursday to highlight a stellar defensive display in the Dolphins' 22-10 NFL victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Howard knocked the ball from Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins, grabbed it and worked his way to the end zone for a TD that put the Dolphins up 15-3 in the fourth quarter.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with Mark Andrews with a five-yard scoring pass to trim the deficit to 15-10 with 4:12 remaining.

But Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed a 65-yard pass to Albert Wilson to put Miami in scoring position again, then scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak to make it 22-10 with 2:19 remaining.

Miami's Justin Coleman intercepted Jackson in the end zone with 43 seconds left to seal the victory, capping the outstanding defensive effort that included four sacks of Jackson.

"The defense played great," Tagovailoa said. "We knew that all we needed to do was drive the ball, not turn the ball over." With Tagovailoa still recovering from a broken finger it was Jacoby Brissett who started the game at quarterback for Miami, but he departed with a knee injury on the opening drive of the third quarter and Tagovailoa went in.

"I think it's tough coming into a game, second half," said Tagovailoa, who completed eight of 13 passes for 158 yards.

Jason Sanders kicked three field goals for the Dolphins, who won their second straight and ended Baltimore's streak of 51 regular season games with at least 14 points.

Jackson completed 26 of 43 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.

