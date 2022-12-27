Dolphins' Tagovailoa in concussion protocol

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back in the NFL's concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms, coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday.

The move puts Tagovailoa's status for Miami's game against the New England Patriots next Sunday in doubt.

Tagovailoa was sidelined with concussion symptoms in October after he was injured in a game at Cincinnati.

However, many critics said he should never have been allowed to play in that game after he appeared to have suffered a head injury against Buffalo on September 25.

In that contest, Tagovailoa's head hit the ground and he appeared to have trouble recovering. He was nevertheless allowed to return to that game.

He played at Cincinnati four days later, struck his head on the turf again and was stretchered off.

Tagovailoa later confirmed he lost consciousness and couldn't remember leaving the field in Cincinnati.

His case prompted the NFL to tighten its concussion protocols to ensure that players with head injuries are not allowed to continue to play through them.

Although the league and players' union provide personnel tasked with alerting teams to possible head injuries to players, Tagovailoa had been cleared to return to the Buffalo game after he told the medical staff that he stumbled because he had aggravated a back injury.

The NFL said its concussion protocols had been followed, but they made changes to ensure any player found by a neutral or team doctor to be suffering from balance, coordination or speech trouble thought to be caused by a neurological issue would be removed from a game.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa, who this month topped fan voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, reported to team doctors on Monday that he was feeling concussion-like symptoms.

McDaniel said it had not been determined if Tagovailoa has suffered another concussion or when he might have suffered one.

But he must complete the five steps of the protocol and remain symptom free in order to return to play.

McDaniel said that during the game "nobody recognized anything with regard to" a possible concussion.

However, a video circulated on social media on Sunday showed Tagovailoa's head banging into the turf in the first half when he was thrown to the ground on a play.

McDaniel said his main concern now is for Tagovailoa's health.

"I care very deeply about each and every player," the coach said. "I just want him to get healthy and have peace of mind in that regard. Whatever those circumstances are, you deal with after. It's about the human being and making sure he's squared away."