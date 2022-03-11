UrduPoint.com

Dolphins Team Wins Muzaffargarh Super League Title

Muhammad Rameez Published March 11, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Dolphins team wins Muzaffargarh Super League title

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Dolphins team won the Muzaffargarh Super League by defeating Eagles team.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza and ex Chairman Municipal Corporation Akram Khan Chandia were the chief guests of the ceremony. A large number of cricket fans participated in the event.

Director Muzaffargarh Super League Ajmal Chandia welcomed the guests.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza highlighted the importance of sports and said that the hospitals and jails remained deserted where sports grounds are inhabited.

He said that there was a lot of talent in the district and it is very important to hold such events to bring the talent infront.

He congratulated league administration over conducting beautiful event.

Director Muzaffargarh Super League Ajmal Chandia said that the teams from all over South Punjab had participated in the Super League.

At the end of the ceremony, the guest of honour distributed prizes among winning teams and the best players.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Punjab Muzaffargarh Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha meets President PML-Q

Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha meets President PML-Q

11 hours ago
 Ghulam Sarwar Khan blasts Opposition for playing u ..

Ghulam Sarwar Khan blasts Opposition for playing unethical tactics against PTI g ..

11 hours ago
 Maulana should be charged as per terrorism act: D ..

Maulana should be charged as per terrorism act: Dr.Mazari

11 hours ago
 Sindh High Court put on notice to Sindh Chief Sec ..

Sindh High Court put on notice to Sindh Chief Secretary ,Deputy commissioner Ja ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>