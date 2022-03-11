Dolphins team wins Muzaffargarh Super League title

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Dolphins team won the Muzaffargarh Super League by defeating Eagles team.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza and ex Chairman Municipal Corporation Akram Khan Chandia were the chief guests of the ceremony. A large number of cricket fans participated in the event.

Director Muzaffargarh Super League Ajmal Chandia welcomed the guests.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza highlighted the importance of sports and said that the hospitals and jails remained deserted where sports grounds are inhabited.

He said that there was a lot of talent in the district and it is very important to hold such events to bring the talent infront.

He congratulated league administration over conducting beautiful event.

Director Muzaffargarh Super League Ajmal Chandia said that the teams from all over South Punjab had participated in the Super League.

At the end of the ceremony, the guest of honour distributed prizes among winning teams and the best players.