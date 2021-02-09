UrduPoint.com
Dominant Lions See Off Eagles In Tournament Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:54 PM

Dominant Lions see off Eagles in tournament final

Lions Cricket Club of the both girls and boys appeared relentless as they won the first Inter-district Ragbi Tournament, snuffing out their opponent, Eagles Club after chasing down the small target with an intent to dominate

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Lions cricket Club of the both girls and boys appeared relentless as they won the first Inter-district Ragbi Tournament, snuffing out their opponent, Eagles Club after chasing down the small target with an intent to dominate.

Eagles were left to the rue on fourth day of the final match when women squad of the Lions rocked its opponent with the mark of 24 runs with five wickets remained in hand.

Lions Club of boys on the other, beat the opposition team for the loss of five wickets.

Muhammad Asif, Kaleem Abbas, Asadullah, Musadaq Hussain and Ahmed Chandia managed to add maximum runs, damaged equally to their opponent players.

Rubeena Ejaz from the girls side, became a key member in the attack, especially because his left-arm angle provides a point of difference.

Team manager Ghulam Kalroo and couch Ghulam Abbas extended congregation to both of the winning teams of the district.

