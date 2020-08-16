UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dominant O'Sullivan On Brink Of Sixth World Title

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Dominant O'Sullivan on brink of sixth world title

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Ronnie O'Sullivan blew Kyren Wilson away to stand one frame away from sealing his sixth snooker world title and first since 2013 in a one-sided third session on Sunday.

O'Sullivan ended the session 17-8 up in the best of 35 frames final having taken seven of the eight frames on offer against an opponent who has appeared to find his first world final an overwhelming experience.

The 44-year-old O'Sullivan, who had prior to this year not even reached the last four since losing to Mark Selby in the 2014 world final, has had his moments in the past of allowing his concentration to drift.

However, his 28-year-old compatriot Wilson will have to produce one of the greatest comebacks in the sport's history to overhaul him.

Six-time champion Steve Davis -- who lost 18-17 to Dennis Taylor in the 1985 final having led 7-0 -- is not holding his breath.

"Kyren is going to come out this evening and basically just wait to be beaten," he told the BBC.

"Ronnie O'Sullivan is going to be feeling wonderful.

"He now needs to put his dress suit on one more time to walk out to be crowned King of the Crucible.

"Six world titles are what I think he deserves and he's got a chance for seven."The evening session gets underway at 1830GMT.

Related Topics

World Snooker Steve Davis Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

3 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International ..

48 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

2 hours ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

3 hours ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.