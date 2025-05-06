Open Menu

Dominant Peshawar Zalmi Outclass Multan Sultans By 7 Wickets

Muhammad Rameez Published May 06, 2025 | 06:19 PM

Dominant Peshawar Zalmi outclass Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

Peshawar Zalmi delivered a clinical performance to defeat Multan Sultans by seven wickets in the 25th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X, held at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Peshawar Zalmi delivered a clinical performance to defeat Multan Sultans by seven wickets in the 25th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X, held at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

With this crucial win, Zalmi bolstered their chances of qualifying for the playoffs, while Multan Sultans bowed out of the tournament after another disappointing display.

Multan Sultans, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, were rattled by an incisive bowling attack from Zalmi. The hosts could only manage 108 runs before being bundled out in 19.1 overs. Shai Hope top-scored with 23 runs, while Tayyab Tahir added 22, but no other batter could withstand the pressure from Zalmi’s bowlers.

Peshawar’s bowling unit was in top gear as Right-arm pacer Ahmed Daniyal led the charge with three wickets, while Maaz Sadaqat and Luke Wood each claimed two, putting Multan on the back foot from the outset.

Peshawar Zalmi made light work of the chase. Openers Saim Ayub and Max Bryant set the tone with a brisk 84-run partnership.

Ayub played a fluent knock of 49 runs, while Bryant contributed a solid 38 and Captain Babar Azam scored 8 runs.

Shahid Aziz of Multan Sultans picked up two wickets and David Willey claimed one, but it was not enough to contain a determined Zalmi side.

After this match, the playoff race has intensified. Quetta Gladiators lead the table with 11 points from 8 matches. Islamabad United and Karachi Kings were neck-and-neck with 10 points each, holding second and third positions respectively. Lahore Qalandars, with 9 points from 9 games, were in fourth place, while Peshawar Zalmi, now at 8 points, were within striking distance.

Multan Sultans, however, have been officially eliminated from the tournament, managing just two points from nine matches, a stark contrast to their previous PSL campaigns.

As the league stage nears its conclusion, the battle for the top four continues to heat up, promising thrilling encounters in the days ahead.

Recent Stories

Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signin ..

Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signing with S. Korea: reports

8 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

8 minutes ago
 Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic ine ..

Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic inequality in Asia-Pacific: ADB r ..

8 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

3 hours ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

3 hours ago
 Political leadership, nation stand united with arm ..

Political leadership, nation stand united with armed force against any misadvent ..

8 minutes ago
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

3 hours ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

3 hours ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

3 hours ago
 Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

4 hours ago
 FinMin leaves for UK to meet British officials, in ..

FinMin leaves for UK to meet British officials, investors

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports