Dominant Peshawar Zalmi Outclass Multan Sultans By 7 Wickets
Muhammad Rameez Published May 06, 2025 | 06:19 PM
Peshawar Zalmi delivered a clinical performance to defeat Multan Sultans by seven wickets in the 25th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X, held at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday
With this crucial win, Zalmi bolstered their chances of qualifying for the playoffs, while Multan Sultans bowed out of the tournament after another disappointing display.
Multan Sultans, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, were rattled by an incisive bowling attack from Zalmi. The hosts could only manage 108 runs before being bundled out in 19.1 overs. Shai Hope top-scored with 23 runs, while Tayyab Tahir added 22, but no other batter could withstand the pressure from Zalmi’s bowlers.
Peshawar’s bowling unit was in top gear as Right-arm pacer Ahmed Daniyal led the charge with three wickets, while Maaz Sadaqat and Luke Wood each claimed two, putting Multan on the back foot from the outset.
Peshawar Zalmi made light work of the chase. Openers Saim Ayub and Max Bryant set the tone with a brisk 84-run partnership.
Ayub played a fluent knock of 49 runs, while Bryant contributed a solid 38 and Captain Babar Azam scored 8 runs.
Shahid Aziz of Multan Sultans picked up two wickets and David Willey claimed one, but it was not enough to contain a determined Zalmi side.
After this match, the playoff race has intensified. Quetta Gladiators lead the table with 11 points from 8 matches. Islamabad United and Karachi Kings were neck-and-neck with 10 points each, holding second and third positions respectively. Lahore Qalandars, with 9 points from 9 games, were in fourth place, while Peshawar Zalmi, now at 8 points, were within striking distance.
Multan Sultans, however, have been officially eliminated from the tournament, managing just two points from nine matches, a stark contrast to their previous PSL campaigns.
As the league stage nears its conclusion, the battle for the top four continues to heat up, promising thrilling encounters in the days ahead.
