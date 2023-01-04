American Mikaela Shiffrin moved to within one of Lindsey Vonn's record for women's World Cup wins by sealing victory in the slalom in Zagreb on Wednesday

Shiffrin was in control from the off, laying down the fastest opening run in 48.93 seconds.

The 27-year-old American followed that up with a fourth-fastest second leg, in 47.49sec, for an aggregate of 1min 31.42sec, finishing 0.76sec ahead of Slovak rival and Olympic champion Petra Vlhova.

Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson rounded out the podium, at 1.21sec.

The victory was Shiffrin's 81st on the World Cup circuit and her fifth consecutive triumph in a purple run of form ahead of next month's World Ski Championships in the French resorts of Courchevel and Meribel.

Apart from having Vonn's record in her sights, Shiffrin, who now has 51 slalom wins, is also closing in on the overall record of 86 World Cup victories set by Ingemar Stenmark, who retired back in 1989.