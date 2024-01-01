Open Menu

Dominant Swiatek Sends Poland Into United Cup Quarter-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 01, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Dominant Swiatek sends Poland into United Cup quarter-finals

Irrepressible Iga Swiatek unleashed on Spain Monday as Poland booked a 2-1 win to move into the quarter-finals of the United Cup

Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) An irrepressible Iga Swiatek unleashed on Spain Monday as Poland booked a 2-1 win to move into the quarter-finals of the United Cup.

The world number one showed no mercy to Sara Sorribes Tormo in a 6-2, 6-1 singles victory before teaming with Hubert Hurkacz to clinch the tie with a 6-0, 6-0 mixed doubles thrashing in just 53 minutes.

Hurkacz was ambushed in the day's opening singles, losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The top-seeded Poles finished Group A play with a perfect 2-0 record and await a last-eight opponent.

Swiatek, who has lost only seven games in two singles matches to start her countdown to the Australian Open, said playing mixed doubles was good experience.

"It's lessons for the future and great practice," the 22-year-old said. "I hardly ever play mixed. You use different skills, it's about feeling the geometry of the court."

Hurkacz credited his teammate with doing most of the hard yards.

"She carried me throughout the whole match, in every game she was making amazing shots," the world number nine said.

In Sydney, a sharp Casper Ruud won his second straight singles match before backing up in the mixed doubles to steer Norway past Croatia.

World number 24 Donna Vekic ground past unheralded Malene Helgo 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to give the Croats a winning start to the Group F tie.

But three-time Grand Slam finalist Ruud swept past Borna Coric 6-4, 6-1 in just 89 minutes to level proceedings, then partnered with Ulrikke Eikeri to beat Vekic and Ivan Dodig 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.

It was a much-needed win for Norway, who lost to the Netherlands at the weekend.

"I'm motivated for the new year, I'm fresh and I'm ready," said world number 11 Ruud. "Another great singles match. I'm very happy to start the new year that way."

The win followed a similarly dominant 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor on Saturday.

Ruud has dropped serve just once through the two matches, and was not broken on Monday.

He also won 12 of 13 net approaches and said he had been working hard to improve his volleys.

"I'll never be the guy who is all over the net, but I'm trying to come into the court a little more," he said.

Vekic needed two hours and 49 minutes to battle past Helgo, who played far better than her ranking of 539 suggested.

"She's a really good player and her ranking doesn't do her justice," said Vekic, a quarter-finalist at the Australian Open last year. "Finally my serve showed up in the third set, which made it easier."

The Alexander Zverev-led Germany meet France in Group D later Monday in Sydney, while the defending champions United States face Australia in Perth.

Related Topics

World Australia France Norway Germany Perth Sydney Casper Spain Poland United States Croatia Netherlands Australian Open All Court

Recent Stories

CPI inflation recorded at 29.7% in December

CPI inflation recorded at 29.7% in December

8 minutes ago
 EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

8 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to start sunflower cultivation

Farmers advised to start sunflower cultivation

8 minutes ago
 30,677 criminals arrested in Faisalabad last year

30,677 criminals arrested in Faisalabad last year

8 minutes ago
 President SST congratulates newly elected office b ..

President SST congratulates newly elected office bearers of SPC

8 minutes ago
 FESCO shutdown

FESCO shutdown

14 minutes ago
Senators demand national dialogue, highlight Baloc ..

Senators demand national dialogue, highlight Balochistan protesters issue

14 minutes ago
 Minister lays foundation stone of Shah Alla Ditta ..

Minister lays foundation stone of Shah Alla Ditta Caves preservation & developme ..

8 minutes ago
 Putin says Russia will 'intensify' attacks on Ukra ..

Putin says Russia will 'intensify' attacks on Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 MDA launches action against illegal buildings

MDA launches action against illegal buildings

8 minutes ago
 Special steering committee reviews progress on imp ..

Special steering committee reviews progress on implementation of decisions

15 minutes ago
 Clean & Green Peshawar campaign launched

Clean & Green Peshawar campaign launched

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports