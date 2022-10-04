Don Jung, Amjad Aziz Malik elected at President, General Secretary of AIPs Asia

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :South Korea's Don Jung and Pakistan's Amjad Aziz Malik Tuesday elected as President and General Secretary of the Asian Sports Journalists Federation (AIPS) Asia unopposed for the third consecutive time in an election held in Rome, Italy.

Amjad Aziz Malik is the first Asian journalist to be elected for the third consecutive term. The elections were held in Rome, Italy. Thirty Asian countries participated in the elections. There was a contest for the presidency between South Korea's Hae Dong Jung and Malaysia's Ahmad Khwari Isa, but the Malaysian candidate withdrew from the South Korean incumbent, after which Hae Don Jung was elected president unopposed, said a press release.

Saudi Arabia's Adel Al Zahrani Sr. was elected unopposed to the post of Vice President. After two incumbents withdrew their nominations, the election of five vice-presidents was also unopposed. Among those elected are Mubarak Al-Bunain of Qatar, Khalil Haider of Kuwait, Ahmad Khawari Isa of Malaysia, Saba Naikin of India and Iran Mizam Zaman.

No other candidate has submitted nomination papers for the post of Secretary General, Amjad Aziz Malik of Pakistan, so he has been elected as the Secretary of AIPS Asia for the third time.

He is the first Pakistani and Asian journalist to be elected for the third consecutive time.

Niranjan Rajbansi of Nepal was elected as treasurer after Sato of Mongolia withdrew his nomination for the post of treasurer. Candidates from 15 countries had submitted nominations for eight seats in the Executive Committee, but after seven countries withdrew their papers, the officials who were declared elected included Hiroki Shoda of Japan, Sanat Babla of Bangladesh, Palestine. Safwan Abu Shanab, Oman's Ahmed Saif Al Kaabi, Macau's Nam Seung Fong, Chinese Taipei's Helen Chee, Yemen's Abdulsalam Hamoud Ali Saud and Kazakhstan's Ilyas Umarov.

All resources will be utilized for the development of sports journalism. He also urged the national sports journalist organizations of Asian countries to organize annual events regularly and focus on training young sports journalists.

Hae-Don Jung stressed the need for quality sports journalism and criticism for reform so that journalists could contribute to the development of sports and the welfare of athletes.