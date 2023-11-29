Luke Donald will remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for the 2025 tournament at Bethpage Black in New York, Ryder Cup Europe announced on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Luke Donald will remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for the 2025 tournament at Bethpage Black in New York, Ryder Cup Europe announced on Wednesday.

The Englishman has been reappointed after masterminding a 16.5-11.5 win over the United States in October, after which Europe's players urged him to break with recent tradition and remain in charge.

The 45-year-old is Europe's first repeat captain since Bernard Gallacher performed the role in 1991, 1993 and 1995 and will attempt to become only the second captain after Tony Jacklin to lead Europe to victories both home and away.

"I'm delighted and honoured to have been given the chance to lead Team Europe in the Ryder Cup once again," said Donald, who was initially appointed for the 2023 edition after Henrik Stenson was sacked for joining LIV Golf.

"Great opportunities don't come along very often in life and I'm a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands. This is one of these moments.

"I've been fortunate as a player to have had many amazing times in the Ryder Cup over the years and so to add being a winning captain to that, to form bonds with the 12 players like we did in Italy and to get the result we did, was very special indeed.

"The Ryder Cup means so much to me, so to be captain again and have the chance to create more history by becoming only the second European captain to win back-to-back is exciting."

It has been common practice since 1997 for the captain to only get one bite of the cherry.

However, Donald's players made it clear they wanted the former world number one to break the mould as they chanted "two more years" following the five-point victory in Rome.

"I think everyone sitting here would be very happy to have him again," Rory McIlroy said.

Donald said in the immediate aftermath of Europe's win that he would consider remaining as captain, although he was well aware that the last away victory was the 'Miracle at Medinah" in 2012.