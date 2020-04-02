UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Donations Show 'togetherness' Against Virus, Says Rashford

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Donations show 'togetherness' against virus, says Rashford

The public response in donating to charity to help feed deprived children after an appeal by Marcus Rashford has impressed the Manchester United forward

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The public response in donating to charity to help feed deprived children after an appeal by Marcus Rashford has impressed the Manchester United forward.

The 22-year-old England international teamed up with FareShare, a food distribution charity, after schools in the Manchester area were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations as of Wednesday totalled �134,000 ($167,000) surpassing his initial target of �100,000.

The latter amount, which Rashford said was a "massive figure", would feed around 400,000 children.

FareShare distributes food to 10,943 charities including schools, community centres and breakfast clubs.

Rashford wanted to ensure children now restricted to their homes have access to the free meals they would have received at school.

"The number of people not being fed is ridiculous," he told The Times.

"It was close to one million children (924,325) who were helped every week by FareShare.

"The donations coming in so quickly showed the togetherness of people.

" Rashford, whose own donation is the largest the charity received in a year, has been researching the logistics of distributing food by reading business books.

"Getting the meals together is one thing, but distribution is just as important as otherwise it is impossible to get the food out to people," he said.

As well as his charity work, Rashford is spending time on more relaxed pursuits such as judging a poetry competition and learning sign language.

He has also engaged in a debate on social media with England football legend Gary Lineker over who is the most graceful player of all time.

Lineker chose Frenchman Zinedine Zidane. Rashford, who until a back injury in January had been a shining light for United in the club's topsy turvy season scoring 19 times in 31 appearances, opted for Diego Maradona.

The Argentinian might not be music to Lineker's ears as he was in the England team who lost 2-1 in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final remembered for Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal.

Related Topics

Football World Music Business Social Media Reading Manchester Gary Manchester United January God All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi Project Space exhibition Intimaa: Be ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates Airlines to Resume Limited Number of Flig ..

1 minute ago

FNC appoints Afraa Al Basty as Assistant Secretary ..

5 minutes ago

Govt partially allows flights from Islamabad to Gi ..

11 minutes ago

Administration shifts three corona patients to hos ..

3 minutes ago

Lufthansa puts 87,000 workers on reduced hours

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.