Doncic triple-double as Mavs edge Nets, Warriors beat Heat

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Luka Doncic's 41-point triple-double propelled the Dallas Mavericks to a 129-125 NBA overtime triumph Thursday over the Brooklyn Nets, who dropped their fourth decision of the young season.

Slovenian star Doncic's big night, which also included 11 rebounds and 14 assists, saw the Mavs come out on top in a furious back-and-forth battle.

Kyrie Irving, who led the Nets with 39 points, capped a 7-0 Brooklyn scoring run with a three-pointer over Doncic to put the hosts up 110-106 with less than four minutes left in regulation.

A Doncic basket and two free throws by the Mavs star saw Dallas pull level again and Tim Hardaway gave them a 112-110 lead with another pair of free throws.

But the Nets then harried Doncic into a turnover, Ben Simmons coming up with the steal and getting the ball to Kevin Durant, who raced down the court for a thunderous dunk that tied it up with 8.8 seconds remaining.

Dallas took control quickly in the extra session with a basket from Doncic and a pair of three-pointers from Hardaway and Maxi Kleber -- Doncic assisting on both.

"Obviously Luka is probably the best guy to make tough shots and make shots when they count, but he also knows when to make the right basketball plays," Kleber said.

"And especially when we came into overtime, they were really aggressive with him and he made the right play -- I don't know -- three or four times in a row. We just got hot and made all those shots." Doncic also set up Reggie Bullock for another three-pointer as the Mavs pushed their lead to as many as nine points and handed the Nets their second defeat in as many nights.

They fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Wednesday, two days after losing to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Doncic notched the 47th regular-season triple-double of his career and became the 10th player in NBA history with three or more 40-point triple-doubles.

He connected on 14 of 28 shots from the floor, made 11 of 13 free-throw attempts and came up with three steals.

"When we attack the paint we're a very dangerous team," said Doncic, who had scored more than 30 points in each of the Mavs' first three games.

Durant added 37 points for the Nets.

- Warriors bounce back - In other games Stephen Curry scored 10 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter as the reigning champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat 123-110.

Curry added nine assists and seven rebounds as the Warriors bounced back from a loss to the Phoenix Suns in which sharpshooter Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time in his career.

Thompson connected on five three-pointers and finished with 19 points and Andrew Wiggins added 18 for the Warriors, who led by as many as 13 in the first half but saw the lead change hands four times in the third quarter.

The emotion of the tight contest was clear when Curry thumped his chest in celebration after draining a three-pointer over Tyler Herro that gave Golden State a 108-100 lead with 5:32 left to play.

The Heat, led by 27 points from Jimmy Butler, wouldn't get the deficit below six points the rest of the way.

In Oklahoma City the Thunder beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 118-110, their second victory over the Clippers in less than a week.

With Clippers star Kawhi Leonard sitting out to manage his return after he missed all of last season with a torn knee ligament, Los Angeles star Paul George was held to just 10 points by his former team.

Former Clipper Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 24 points and Lu Dort added 21 for OKC, who had beaten the Clippers on Tuesday.

In Sacramento, Desmond Bane made six three-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies with 31 points in a 125-110 victory over the winless Kings.

Morant added 22 points, six assists and five rebounds in the victory.