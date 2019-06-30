ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Former skipper Wasim Akram has warned Pakistan team not to go over confident in their last 2019 cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh on July 5 saying the tigers can be dangerous.

Wasim said Pakistan must send Shakib al Hasan back to the pavilion before he settles down as to build an early pressure on the Bangladesh team.

"Pakistan would have to fight against Bangladesh in their last game," he said on a YouTube channel.

Speaking about Pakistan's nail biting win against Afghanistan on Saturday, Wasim said he knew Pakistan team would get stuck against the 227 total of Afghanistan.

"Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim and Wahab Raiz put a very good show against Afghanistan," he said added that Wahab did his best with the fractured finger.

The swing ka sultan however criticized Mohammed Hafeez for losing wicket the same way every time.

"It feels embarrassing now as he's a senior player," he said.

Wasim also lauded the Afghanistan team for coming so close to victory against Pakistan saying Afghan players must improve their fitness as they have skill and talent in them.

Former skipper Rameez Raja said only Pakistan team can make an easy match so difficult.

He was referring to the low Afghanistan team total against Pakistan which almost looked difficult to achieve.

"Wahab and Imad did very well and saved the game for Pakistan," he said.

He said Pakistan did well in the first part (bowling) and should have also done good in batting.

Former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq said Imad and Wahab played the heroic innings for Pakistan and Afghanistan also put good pressure on the green-shirts.

"Bangladesh is also a top class team and the match against them won't be easy," he said.