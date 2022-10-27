'Door open' for axed fly-half Russell says Scotland coach Townsend

Head coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday the "door was open" for playmaker Finn Russell after naming Blair Kinghorn at fly-half for Scotland's autumn international opener at home to Australia this weekend

Russell would have missed the Wallabies match as his club Racing 92 are not obliged to release players for a fixture that takes place outside World Rugby's designated Test window.

The 30-year-old was omitted last week from the squad named by Townsend, a former Scotland No. 10, for all of their upcoming internationals against Australia on Saturday, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina.

"The door is not closed on any player," Townsend said when asked about a possible return for Russell after naming his side to play the Wallabies.

"The door is open to all our players." Edinburgh's Kinghorn, who started in a 34-31 third Test defeat by Argentina in July where Scotland let slip a 15-point lead, now has a chance to cement his place at stand-off.

Ollie Smith is set to win his second cap in the absence of former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg, with English club Exeter Chiefs not required to release the full-back.

Saturday's match will be Smith's first home international after the 22-year-old impressed in Argentina.

"Ollie was outstanding on tour," said Townsend. "He played really well on his debut in challenging circumstances away from home in front of 50,000 Argentina fans.

Former Australia back-row Jack Dempsey, capped 14 times by the Wallabies, could make his Scotland debut off the bench benefitting from World Rugby's eligibility rule change.

Scott Cummings has been out of the squad for the series due to a broken toe, with the lock replaced by Glen Young, who comes straight onto the bench ahead of Richie Gray.

Dave Cherry has been selected ahead of George Turner and Ewan Ashman at hooker, with blindside flanker Jamie Ritchie captaining the side for the first time since being named as Hogg's successor by Townsend.

Scotland, following the visit of an Australia side coached by former Glasgow boss Dave Rennie, will be at home to Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina on successive weekends.

Townsend's men won just two of their Six Nations matches earlier this year before going down 2-1 in Argentina in a three-Test series.

Scotland have, however, won their last three Tests against Australia, including a 15-13 success in their most recent meeting at Murrayfield last year.

"We want to see a very good performance because that's what'll be required to beat one of the top teams in the world," said Townsend.

"They've got a philosophy of moving the ball. We know Dave Rennie really well. He's always had this attacking philosophy." Scotland team (15-1) to play Australia at Murrayfield on Saturday, (kick-off 1630 GMT): Ollie Smith; Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (capt); Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner; Zander Fagerson, Dave Cherry, Pierre SchoemanReplacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Willem Nel, Glen Young, Jack Dempsey, George Horne, Ross Thompson, Damien HoylandCoach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)