UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dortmund Cancel Asia Tour Over Coronavirus Fears

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:26 PM

Dortmund cancel Asia tour over coronavirus fears

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund said Tuesday it had cancelled plans to tour Asia this summer because of concern over the coronavirus

Dortmund, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund said Tuesday it had cancelled plans to tour Asia this summer because of concern over the coronavirus.

"We are very sorry because we know how much the people over there were hoping we would come over to them," said club managing director Carsten Cramer, quoted on the website of the Sport Bild magazine.

The club, third in the Bundesliga table, had not disclosed the destinations of its planned Asian tour this year.

The club, based in the Land region of Germany close to one of the main nests of coronavirus infections in the country, said it was looking at other options for a summer tour.

Cramer said that the new tour destination would be chosen so that "it would be 100% risk free for the participants".

Related Topics

Germany Asia Borussia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

14 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

29 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal co ..

2 minutes ago

Activists share relevance of Aurat March

3 minutes ago

NAB asks public to avoid investing in illegal hous ..

3 minutes ago

Real-life 'Rio': near-extinct macaws return to Bra ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.