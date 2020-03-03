Dortmund cancel Asia tour over coronavirus fears

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund said Tuesday it had cancelled plans to tour Asia this summer because of concern over the coronavirus

Dortmund, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund said Tuesday it had cancelled plans to tour Asia this summer because of concern over the coronavirus.

"We are very sorry because we know how much the people over there were hoping we would come over to them," said club managing director Carsten Cramer, quoted on the website of the Sport Bild magazine.

The club, third in the Bundesliga table, had not disclosed the destinations of its planned Asian tour this year.

The club, based in the Land region of Germany close to one of the main nests of coronavirus infections in the country, said it was looking at other options for a summer tour.

Cramer said that the new tour destination would be chosen so that "it would be 100% risk free for the participants".