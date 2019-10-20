UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dortmund Discipline Sancho And Drop Teenager For Gladbach Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:40 AM

Dortmund discipline Sancho and drop teenager for Gladbach match

Dortmund, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Borussia Dortmund dropped Jadon Sancho for Saturday's clash with Borussia Moenchengladbach after the teenager returned late from England duty.

Sancho did not even make the substitutes' bench for the game against the Bundesliga leaders, which Dortmund won 1-0.

Before kick-off, coach Lucien Favre told the German media that the 19-year-old had been dropped as "a disciplinary measure".

"Everything else will remain internal," Favre said. When asked how long the suspension would last, Favre said: "Today is today." Michael Zorc, the club's director of football, meanwhile, appeared on German television.

"Jadon is a great kid, but he is still very young," Zorc said. "He's grown up very fast. He perhaps sometimes tests the boundaries.

"The decision was not easy, but there was no other choice. We have a responsibility to ensure the health of the squad." German football magazine Kicker reported that this was not the first time the England starlet had been late back from international duty.

They said Sancho returned late "several times" in 2017-18 and was relegated to the club's under-23 team by then coach Peter Stoeger.

Zorc said he anticipated that Sancho would be included in the squad when Dortmund play Inter Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"The suspension is only active for today. Jadon still trained this morning," said Zorc. "We're expecting him to be involved again on Wednesday." Sancho started the season strongly with three goals and seven assists in the first six Bundesliga games. He also scored twice for England against Kosovo in September.

But Favre dropped Sancho for Dortmund's last match before the international break, a draw with Freiburg. He was lacklustre as England then lost in the Czech Republic and was dropped for the subsequent match in Bulgaria, which England won 6-0.

"The expectations of Jadon are enormous. But that's dangerous." Favre said on Thursday. "Jadon is a great player, no argument, But he still has a lot to learn."

Related Topics

Football German Young Dortmund Freiburg San Bulgaria Czech Republic September National University Media TV From Coach Inter Milan Borussia

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

8 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

10 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

10 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

10 hours ago

Tens of thousands protest in Lebanon for third day ..

10 hours ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says Serbia Interest ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.